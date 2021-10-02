América e Cuiabá se enfrentam neste sábado (2), às 17h, na Arena Pantanal, pela 23ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro. Acompanhe a partida em tempo real, com Rafael Leal, Léo Campos e Duda Gonçalves:
Ouça o podcast do Tudo Em Dia:
América e Cuiabá se enfrentam neste sábado (2), às 17h, na Arena Pantanal, pela 23ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro. Acompanhe a partida em tempo real, com Rafael Leal, Léo Campos e Duda Gonçalves:
|Cookie
|Duração
|Descrição
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.